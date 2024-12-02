Zumo joins the Cryto Climate Accord





As a CCA Signatory, Zumo commits to work alongside other CCA Supporters on key projects which prioritise climate stewardship across the industry that seek to decarbonise the wider crypto sector. Zumo assents its time and expertise to facilitate and accelerate the development of the operating standards, tools, and tech necessary to achieve the objectives of the Accord.

Via voluntary open-source working groups and a ‘big tent’ approach, Zumo and fellow CCA Supporters will determine key areas in which their expertise can help to drive action, engage with stakeholders, and generate ideas and targets that all contribute towards realising the Accord’s shared vision of industry-wide decarbonisation.