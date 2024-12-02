Zumo adds Open Banking top-ups





Open Banking enabled top-ups redirect users to their banking app, allowing them to authenticate the payment through their regular bank security. The top-up is automatically populated with their Zumo wallet details, making the process a four click experience.

This new feature helps users instantly fund their wallets and invest in crypto. When ‘add funds’ is selected, a prepopulated new payer instruction is automatically generated to the user’s chosen Zumo wallet, via API. The user selects their bank of choice and is redirected to authenticate and approve the payment from their banking app or browser. The payment is sent by Faster Payments, settling in near real-time.

Modulr is authorised and regulated by the FCA as an Electronic Money Institution, and so can issue GBP accounts with dedicated account numbers and sort codes.