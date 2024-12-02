ZPER leverages Trustonic services to secure its crypto wallet

Trustonic is a joint venture with a mission to protect people’s digital lives by enabling security on all smart connected devices and associated services and applications. By leveraging Trustonic hardware and software security, ZPER’s wallet will securely isolate cryptocurrency value on devices.

ZPER’s cryptocurrency wallet will launch in 2019 and it will store value on the user’s smartphone, rather than in the cloud. The wallet will also be unique in its ability to store and exchange multiple cryptocurrencies, thus enabling P2P cross-border value exchanges.

The Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) solution offers security for cryptocurrency mobile wallets on every device, as the user’s private key is stored in hardware, when available. TAP creates a trusted device ID, enabling authentication of all parties involved in a transaction and ensuring that all confidential information is protected and secure.