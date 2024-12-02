Zoom integrate crypto transactions





Through a new application, users can now begin earning cryptocurrency by using Zoom. More specifically, the SmartSessions pay wall gives service providers an option to easily integrate crypto payments.

Teachers, entrepreneurs, and others can take advantage of this new option moving forward. The app also lets users buy cryptocurrency directly with a credit card. All of this functionality can bring exposure to cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects. However, unless users set up Zoom conversations through this app, there will be no mention of cryptocurrencies whatsoever.