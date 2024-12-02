Zipmex partners Visa to launch payment card





Extending the flexibility of Zipmex’s payment program, ZipSpend, customers will soon have the option to get access to the 70 million merchants in Visa’s global network as it seeks to bridge digital assets with traditional payment infrastructure.

Zipmex and Visa will work together to educate and enable Visa’s global network of global fintech partners and marketplace partners looking to benefit from the power of digital assets for worldwide payments. The new payment product, a Visa-branded payment card, will give cardholders the freedom to convert their digital assets to fiat currency to spend anywhere Visa is accepted. The new payment card will be available to anyone who has passed its KYC process, subject to local compliance and regulation.