Zimbabwe looking to adopt cryptocurrency as legal payment





It has begun gathering views from businesses and will talk to citizens as part of its research.

Retired Brigadier Colonel Charles Wekwete, a permanent secretary and head of the e-government technology unit, said authorities around the world are still trying to develop policies for crypto assets. But the implications of adopting digital currency are still not clear.

There are also a lot of concerns around the cross-border movement of funds, Wekwete said. Money laundering and illicit flow of funds are among the factors that have spurred Zimbabwean regulators to think carefully about opening up to crypto.

Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube said crypto was ‘unstoppable’, noting 30% of the country's youth had invested in digital assets. But he also said regulation was essential, and he noted the country was working with investors to develop crypto-based exchange-traded funds.