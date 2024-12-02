Ziglu rolls out peer-to-peer payments for crypto and fiat currencies

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments are transactions that can be used for transactions such as splitting a dinner bill between friends or paying rent. These payments allow the transfer of funds between two parties, bypassing the need for direct debits or cash. Now, Ziglu customers can instantly send or receive any currency from any contact within the Ziglu community, according to the official press release.

The cloud native money institution launched in June 2020 aiming to offer access to any currency. Users can instantly exchange and send their fiat and digital currencies and monitor their balances in real-time. With Ziglu 100% of customers’ total digital assets are insured against cyber-attacks, up to the value of GBP 50,000 and fiat currencies are safeguarded in a segregated account.