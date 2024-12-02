Ziglu launches Bitcoin Boost





Through Ziglu’s Bitcoin Boost account, interest on the value of the Bitcoin holding is calculated every second and an interest payment is added to the balance each week. Customers can buy or sell the Bitcoin in their Bitcoin Boost account with no penalties.

Ziglu recently announced the addition of an additional cryptocurrency, Tezos, to the app, giving customers access to five cryptocurrencies including Tezos, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Litecoin.