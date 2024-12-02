ziftrWALLET launches multicoin digital wallet for Android

ziftrWALLET Mobile a multicoin digital wallet that combines the control of a desktop wallet with a cloud wallet. It currently works with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and ziftrCOIN.

ziftrWALLET Mobile is part of Ziftr’s strategy for bringing cryptocurrency to the mainstream for merchants and consumers.

US-based Ziftr is revolutionizing the shopping experience by bringing cryptocurrency into the mainstream for both consumers and merchants.