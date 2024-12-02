ziftrCOIN accepts USD for presale cryptocurrency

This will happen for the remainder of the ziftrCOIN presale, which runs for the month of January 2014. ziftrCOINs will still be available in exchange for Bitcoins, but presale participants will have the option of sending a check for orders of USD 250 or more.

All purchased ziftrCOINs will become available for use in February 2015.

ziftrCOIN, a digital currency developed for online shoppers, puts cryptocurrency into the hands of consumers, enabling them to conduct transactions at their favorite online retailers.