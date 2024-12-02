Ziftr launches ziftrPAY payment platform

The newly launched tool provides:

• Multi-coin and credit card acceptance

• Batch pay-outs – customers can receive pay-out in cryptocurrency, cash or a combination of both

• Volatility risk protection - cryptocurrency is converted to USD

Apart from ziftrPAY, the company’s products also include ziftrCOIN, a digital coin that functions like a coupon, ziftrWALLET, a multi-coin digital wallet and ziftrSHOP, a worldwide online marketplace where consumers will be able to conduct transactions using credit cards and cryptocurrency.

