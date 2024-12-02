ZenLedger partners with BitPay for cryptocurrency payments acceptance

The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables ZenLedger to offer end to end functionality for crypto traders globally. More consumers are turning to crypto with 56% reporting they want to purchase crypto, nearly half viewing crypto as an investment, and more than 40% wanting to use it to make payments, according to the ‘Paying With Cryptocurrency’ report from PYMNTS.

Commenting on the partnership, ZenLedger’s officials said that as a brand designed to support traders and those involved in Web3 Innovation, the decision to accept crypto payments using BitPay was easy. Their ultimate goal is to always facilitate the crypto experience for users in order to save time and money. That means everything from tracking their transactions, to enabling them to use those funds for their services.











Features that the partnership brings

By adding cryptocurrency to its payment options ZenLedger reduces transaction fees while increasing payment transparency and efficiency. BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing to enable payments using cryptocurrencies, including ApeCoin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) XRP, 5 USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP), and one Euro-backed stable coin (EUROC).

BitPay's business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency. With quick settlements in US Dollars, ZenLedger avoids any cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to the company.

Representatives from BitPay said that as a crypto tax software, ZenLedger is filling a need for consumers who want to buy, invest, and spend crypto alongside other investment vehicles and still keep track for accounting and tax purposes. Their goal is to make accepting crypto a seamless process and to help promote crypto adoption.





More information on BitPay

BitPay is a company specialising in blockchain payment processing. Its mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. The company’s solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services.

To deliver on its mission, it offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses.