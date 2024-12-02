Zeeves partners with Striga to launch crypto neobank





The neobank will include features of both traditional and crypto banking, so that users can maintain their fiat money and crypto tokens under a single platform and exchange one for the other seamlessly.

New functionalities will include funding a debit card with EUR and Zilliqa (ZIL) to enable online and offline payments in essentially any store and making international IBAN/SEPA transactions. Also, users will now be able to make crypto purchases and transactions with the same ease and convenience as with traditional currencies.

The beta version of the platform is to be released in Q3 2022.