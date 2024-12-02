ZebPay to launch non-fungible crypto token and marketplace in India

ZebPay’s NFT has been named ‘Dazzle’ (the name for a herd of zebras). A non-fungible token (NFT) is a cryptographic token that represents something unique and has individual characteristics that set them apart. Hence, non-fungible tokens are not mutually interchangeable. Owning a NFT is like owning a one-of-a-kind work of art or a collectible antique, according to the official press release.

The interest in digital art (or digital certifications of ownership and provenance of physical art) is growing. Dazzle NFTs are based on smart contracts built on the Ethereum network. Each Dazzle token will confer rewards to the owner, such as lower fees on the ZebPay exchange as well as discounts from partners such as ecommerce retailers, streaming services, food deliveries, etc.

As a new asset type which can benefit investors, artists, gamers, collectors, and creators of any unique and valuable digital content, NFTs like ZebPay’s Dazzle represent a new opportunity for innovation.