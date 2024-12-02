Zabo helps Money Dashboard with crypto solutions

The partnership enable Money Dashboard’s users to view their cryptocurrency accounts alongside their bank accounts. The users will be able to access balances and transaction history for cryptocurrencies across the most popular wallets and exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Bitstamp, Trezor and Ledger, as well as other types of self-custody wallets for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Zabo’s API aggregates and displays cryptocurrency account information through the same interface Money Dashboard users use to view existing bank balances. As users transact in their accounts, Zabo will automatically update holdings in real time with current exchange rates.

With 50+ cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges supported by Zabo and additional integrations underway, this partnership helps Money Dashboard offer cryptocurrency support.