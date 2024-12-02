Ypsilon partners with BitPay to provide Bitcoin payments to travel websites

Having already integrated the BitPay payment gateway API, Ypsilon customers around the world can now activate Bitcoin payments on their websites.

Ypsilon’s partner and a global distribution system and IT Solutions provider, Amadeus, commissioned an airline industry report , to investigate opportunities for airlines to streamline costs. The report, written by Frost & Sullivan, found that while Bitcoin can help as a payment solution, the blockchain can also offer savings.

While the blockchain may help reduce costs in the long term, BitPay marketing associate James Walpole states that accepting Bitcoin payments instantly eliminates chargeback fraud, as well as traditional card processing fees.