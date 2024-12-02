Young and tech-savvy men form the majority of Bitcoin users

According to a study conducted by CoinDesk, of the 3,515 respondents who owned Bitcoin, almost 60% were under 35 years old.

Despite a growing number of initiatives such as Bitcoin Womens Day, women using Bitcoin are still a minority, with over 90% of Bitcoin identifying as male.

With regards to race, 65.8% of respondents in the survey identified as White. Second came Asian. The question of average earnings providing a very even split across all earning brackets. Those earning USD 50,000 - USD 100,000 came top, at 23.9%. One in five said their household income was below USD 25,000.

While many are tech-savvy, the notion of Bitcoin users being early adopters of technology also stumbled into trouble. Three quarters of respondents said they got into Bitcoin after May 2013, and one third began using Bitcoin in 2014.

In terms of the location of respondents, 49.85% were based in North America, followed by 32.99% in Europe and 9.36% in Asia.