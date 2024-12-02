YoCoin launches on the cryptocurrency market targeting millennials

YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency based on the Scrypt mining algorithm. Interested customers with graphics card in their computer can start mining YoCoin at home. The company’s services are available for Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows. For those looking to buy YoCoin, there are several exchanges to choose from.

YoCoin is actively traded on exchanges such as C-Cex, SafeCex, Alcurex, CoinExchange, Bloombit, and others.

Targeting the younger crowd, especially millennials, is one of the main reasons why YoCoin was created in the first place, according to finance.yahoo.com. The company plans to release a mobile wallet for Android users, as well as the issuance of physical YOC coins and bring this cryptocurrency to casino platforms and other merchants.