Yellow Card raises USD 15 mln in Series A

The round was led by Valar Ventures, Third Prime, and Castle Island Ventures with participation from Square, Blockchain.com Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, BlockFi, Fabric Ventures, Raba Partnership, MoonPay, GreenHouse Capital, and more.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2018, the US and Africa-based Yellow Card team has sought to make cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT Stablecoin accessible to anyone in Africa. As representatives said, they believe in Yellow Card's vision of a Pan-African cryptocurrency platform.