



Through this collaboration, Onramper will incorporate Yellow Card’s on- and off-ramp services into its aggregation platform.

Yellow Card emerged as one of Africa's fastest-growing fintech companies. It is operational in 20 countries, serving over 1.7 million retail customers. It offers secure and affordable options for buying and selling USDT, USDC, and PYUSD using local currency, along with its Payments API.

Onramper is set to incorporate three local payment methods from Yellow Card into its expanding portfolio. This upgrade will facilitate the purchase of stablecoins (and other cryptocurrencies) across 20 African nations using local mobile money, bank transfers, and instant peer-to-peer bank transfers.

Nigeria has secured the second position in the Chainalysis 2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index, a report that highlights countries at the forefront of grassroots cryptocurrency adoption. Through Onramper's collaboration with Yellow Card, Nigerian users of all of Onramper's clients can now access cryptocurrency.

Onramper officials stated that Nigeria represents an important market for numerous digital wallets, boasting a large user base eager to enter the crypto ecosystem. Its collaboration with Yellow Card will upgrade crypto accessibility, tailoring it to users in Nigeria and throughout Africa.

Financial inclusion and technological integration

Onramper’s leading on-ramp aggregator allows users to buy cryptocurrency in over 190 countries, using more than 130 local payment methods. This broad geographic reach is supported by routing engines that provide real-time recommendations for optimal conversions, increasing the likelihood of successful transactions and ensuring users obtain the maximum amount of crypto for their fiat currency.

Representatives from Yellow Card declared that their company strives to increase financial inclusion throughout Africa, and the collaboration with Onramper represents a milestone in making digital assets more accessible and user-friendly. This partnership goes beyond technological integration, paving the way for economic resilience and enabling Africans to take charge of their financial futures.

With Yellow Card joining the team, Onramper offers a total of 27 on-ramps for a better cryptocurrency experience globally.