Yacuna.com introduces instant payments

Yacuna’s customers are now able to trade Bitcoins, Dogecoins and Litecoins by using their classic online banking data. The instant deposits at Yacuna.com are supported in seven European countries. In order to provide its customers with instant payment, the Yacuna Group integrates the two service providers SOFORT Banking and iDeal Payment.

Yacuna.com is present in seven European markets, including Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Poland and Switzerland. Customers in these countries will be able to deposit EUR at Yacuna in order to trade the fiat currency into Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Litecoin. The Yacuna Group plans to provide instant payment in other international currencies such as GBP in the near future.

Yacuna.com is an international trading platform for digital currencies. Registered users can conduct their financial transactions in Bitcoins, Litecoins and Dogecoins at www.yacuna.com.