As crypto adoption continues to grow, driven by increasing institutional activity and supportive regulatory conditions, Xverse’s Bitcoin Web3 wallet supports Ordinals, Runes trading, and BRC-20 inscriptions, featuring an intuitive interface for iOS, Android, and Chrome extension, and supporting mainstream adoption.





Potential benefits for users

Within this partnership, users can benefit from:

More payment options are available as the Xverse wallet has a new integration that allows users to buy BTC or STX using their credit/debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Revolut, and other alternative payment methods;

Improved global coverage across 200+ countries, with customers being able to directly purchase BTC and STX using any of over 180 fiat currencies;

Optimal user experience when buying crypto within the Xverse app with the new fiat onramp features, such as flexibility, multiple price options, and various payment methods.

Furthermore, Onramper’s aggregator is optimised by advanced routing engines that recommend the best conversion for users in real-time, maximising their odds of a successful transaction and ensuring they receive the most crypto of their fiat.

The two companies share a mission to make Bitcoin capabilities, such as on-chain trading and DeFi, accessible to everyday users worldwide.





Recent updates from Onramper

In April 2025, Onramper partnered with token.com, a social-fi platform designed to simplify crypto discovery and wallet funding.

The collaboration aimed to improve accessibility by integrating Onramper’s solution into token.com’s newly updated Solana wallet, which was available on the App Store and Google Play.

This integration allowed token.com users to purchase cryptocurrencies directly, using their preferred local payment methods, all within the app. Supported payment methods included traditional options like credit and debit cards, and region-specific alternatives that catered to a diverse global user base.