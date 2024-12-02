Xsolla partners with Crypto.com to streamline transactions

The partnership between these two entities and the integration of Crypto.com Pay aims to bring several advancements within the gaming industry. It offers new prospects for both game developers and players by enabling them to seamlessly accept cryptocurrency payments and facilitate transactions with enhanced user-friendliness and security. This update introduces a broader range of digital payment methods, granting players more varied transaction options within digital and metaverse settings. The partnership also signifies a new achievement for Crypto.com as it expands its presence and network within the gaming sector.

In the company press release, Crypto.com officials talked about the potential benefits of a merger between gaming and web3. They also brought up the company's goals to provide developers, publishers, and players with a seamless avenue to engage and derive value from the crypto economy.

Xsolla's Pay Station, which is able to facilitate in-game purchases across over 200 regions and countries via compliant payment providers, is poised to elevate its services through the integration of Crypto.com Pay. The collaboration between the two companies hopes to extend the reach of developers and publishers, enabling them to access a more diverse player base and tap into novel, dynamic markets and revenue streams.

Officials from Xsolla expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Crypto.com and the significant integration of Crypto.com Pay into their Pay Station platform. They also highlighted that the gaming industry is undergoing rapid transformations that require adequate adaptations. By integrating cryptocurrencies as a payment option, Xsolla wants to offer game developers and players an innovative payment solution aligned with the global trend toward digital currencies.

More information about Xsolla

Xsolla is a video game commerce company that offers a varied array of tools and services tailored specifically for the gaming industry. Since its establishment in 2005, Xsolla has supported numerous game developers and publishers of varying sizes in financing, marketing, launching, and monetizing their games on a global scale and across diverse platforms.

In February 2023, Xsolla has announced a collaboration with Mastercard to improve the payments experience for gamers. At the time, the press release detailed that the two companies planned on powering frictionless, secure, and rewarding payments for the gaming community, ranging from improved checkout experiences leveraging credit card loyalty points to simple in-game currency gifting, and better creator processes, amongst others.