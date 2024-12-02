XRP available on 50 exchanges worldwide

Worldwide interest for digital assets surged during 2017, which boosted the collective market cap from USD 93.3 billion in August 2017 to just under USD 600 billion by mid December 2017, an increase of 543 percent in just four months, according to the company’s press release.

XRP is now available on CEX.IO, a large exchange in the United Kingdom with an average daily total trade volume of USD 94 million, GMOCoin, an exchange in Japan, and Huobi.pro, a major exchange in Singapore with an average daily total trade volume of USD 787 million, the press release continues.

XRP enables financial institutions source liquidity for payments into and out of emerging markets. Financial institutions have already begun to use XRP as a liquidity tool, to reduce the cost of sending cross-border payments.

To serve that role in cross-border flows, XRP needs deep liquidity across fiat currencies. In support of that goal and healthy XRP markets, it is a top priority for Ripple to have XRP listed on top digital asset exchanges, making it broadly accessible worldwide.