Xion Global and Callpay forge South African payments partnership

This partnership between Xion global and Callpay broadens payment options for South African customers, providing the convenience of Xion's one-click crypto checkout that combines ease of use with cost savings, enabling quick, secure transactions.

Merchants also stand to benefit from reduced transaction fees and the elimination of chargebacks, enhancing efficiency and giving them a competitive edge. This positions them to attract new customers and create customised payment options, all while reducing fraud risk and enjoying quicker settlement of payments.

Executives from Xion global said they are happy to partner with Callpay to bring their modern Web3 payment solutions to the South African market. This partnership will allow them to leverage their technology to support Callpay in expanding their reach in Web3 payment abilities and delivering further innovative payment solutions to their client base.











The market approach

The two companies plan a phased roll-out strategy approach, involving a series of steps to enhance the user experience and incentivise regular usage. Initially, Phase 1 focuses on introducing gasless USDT (Polygon) transactions, which not only offer stability but also reduce transaction fees. Phase 2 aims to expand the platform to support multi-chain payments, thereby providing users with greater flexibility and more choices in their transactions. Finally, Phase 3 introduces additional incentives such as cashback rewards, loyalty programmes, and discounts, designed to encourage users to make regular payments and engage more actively with the platform.





Expanding reach and shared innovation

The partnership between Xion Global and Callpay is set to transform South Africa's payments landscape by integrating Xion’s Web3 technology with Callpay’s established market presence. Xion Global brings an easy-to-use crypto payment method, allowing consumers to select crypto as their payment method, link their MetaMask wallet, and complete transactions with just a click. This user-friendly approach will offer both convenience and lower fees to consumers.

Additionally, Xion Global will be utilising Callpay APIs to enhance its service offerings, providing clients with additional payment features. This integration is part of the phased rollout plan, starting with gasless USDT transactions and later expanding to multi-chain payments and cashback rewards. The partnership aims to broaden Callpay’s reach into new African markets, leveraging Xion’s infrastructure to diversify the African payments ecosystem and co-develop tailored payment solutions for the South African market.





A Step Towards Inclusive, Efficient, and Secure Payments

This collaboration highlights the growing importance of innovative fintech solutions, aiming to make payments more inclusive, efficient, and secure. With over 6 million people in South Africa currently owning cryptocurrency, this partnership is timely and aligns with the increasing adoption of cryptocurrency payments in the region.

Both Callpay and Xion Global are committed to providing secure and reliable payment solutions, with Callpay being a trusted partner for many South African businesses and Xion Global dedicated to superior Web3 payment solutions globally.





The South African crypto landscape

As per the press release, a significant portion of South Africa's population, estimated at over 6 million people (10% of the total), currently owns cryptocurrency. 81% of South African crypto users believe that businesses could benefit from accepting cryptocurrency payments. Approximately 40% of crypto spenders are making monthly purchases exceeding USD 528, with 12% categorised as large spenders, transacting over USD 5278. Cryptocurrency is increasingly viewed as a secure asset and an alternative to traditional currencies, with more than 46% of crypto owners holding assets exceeding USD 528, and 12% possessing over USD 5278 in cryptocurrency.