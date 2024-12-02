Xeni partners BitPay to enable crypto payments in travel

Through this partnership, Xeni’s customers will be able to accept crypto payments for commercial flights, hotels, car rentals, and other activities around the world. Xeni offers a no-code subscription service that will now allow travel discount membership clubs, social media influencers, and travel agents to accept crypto payments for travel with no price volatility or risk. Therefore, they won’t have to worry about chargebacks, fraud, and high credit card transaction fees.

Any traveller that decides to make a purchase on a Xeni-powered site will be able to choose at checkout whether to pay using traditional methods or via cryptocurrency. If they choose crypto, users can pay using 15 different tokens such as ApeCoin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and XRP (in certain countries). BitPay also supports 5 USD-pegged stablecoins, namely BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDP, and USDC, as well as one Euro-backed stablecoin named EUROC.

BitPay’s app, card, and browser extension are compatible with wallets such as Coinbase, Blockchain, Kraken, BRD, and Metamask.

More information about Xeni and BitPay

Xeni’s white label platform is a B2B solution that enables subscribers to instantly resell travel online to their specific audiences. Xeni’s infrastructure is built on the Hedera network, and each booking made across the Xeni platform is tracked, stored, and settled on the decentralised ledger.

Businesses that work with Xeni can monetise their audiences by leveraging bookable travel content. More specifically, Xeni’s subscribers can launch their online travel-selling business and start earning commissions. The platform includes a booking engine, as well as travel inventory at wholesale rates, and it offers the ability to accept payments online. Xeni’s blockchain-based infrastructure supports travel payments in crypto, and the company offers encrypted record keeping, as well as instant commission settlements.

BitPay was founded in 2011 and offers a series of business solutions that aim to tackle transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and support borderless cryptocurrency payments. BitPay’s digital asset management solution comprises the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card.

The company has established a presence in North America, Europe, and South America. It has raised more than USD 70 million in funding from investment firms such as Index Ventures, Founders Fund, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth.