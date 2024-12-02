XDC Network adds Euro Stablecoin, EURS, into its decentralised trade finance ecosystem

XinFin is the creator of the XDC Network, an interoperable hybrid blockchain platform that supports global trade and finance. The EURS integration aims to boost liquidity in the trade finance sector, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

EURS provides an alternative for users, including institutional investors, to leverage a digital asset safely and without the need for intermediaries. It is also entirely and transparently backed by Euro reserves, offering daily account statements, monthly verifications, and quarterly audits through their auditor, BDO Malta. The EURS system also offers on-demand verification for any onboarded entity through their proprietary STASIS platform.



