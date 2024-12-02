XBT Provider introduces Bitcoin security denominated in EUR

The Bitcoin Tracker EUR security will become available for trading on Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq OMX Nordiq) on October 5 of 2015.

Bitcoin Tracker EUR adds a EUR-denominated tracker to the USD-denominated tracker. ETNs allow investors to invest in a particular security without the need of owning or trading directly in the underlying asset. Instead the ETN pegs itself to the underlying asset and provides returns from the underlying assets (less investor fees) in this case Bitcoins traded on Bitcoin markets.