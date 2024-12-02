Xapo adds Visa and Citibank executives to advisory board

Visa founder Dee Hock, former Treasury Secretary and President Emeritus of Harvard University Lawrence H. Summers and former Citibank CEO and Chairman John Reed, said they joined the company because of the potential of Bitcoin’s technology and currency to advance financial services.

Xapo offers a suite of Bitcoin services, including a wallet and connected debit card, merchant payment processing, and Bitcoin storage. The company is best known for its Bitcoin cold storage service for individual and institutions with large amounts of Bitcoin.