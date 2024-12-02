X10 launches mainnet with new features and initiatives

One of the company's most recent developments is the creation of a trading mini-app for Telegram. This integration allows users to trade directly within the messaging platform, incorporating all markets available on the X10 exchange. With Telegram's user base expected to reach 1 billion by the end of the year according to the official press release, this feature aims to simplify crypto trading for a large audience.

To improve liquidity, X10 is adopting a transparent approach with market makers. Instead of exclusive agreements that can create information imbalances, X10 offers an open market maker programme where participants can compete for rewards, with rankings displayed on a live leaderboard.

Additionally, X10 is collaborating with global fintech firms to enhance on/off-ramping solutions, which are essential for bringing new users onto the blockchain. The company is also expanding its market strategy with an affiliate programme inspired by successful centralised finance (CeFi) models. This programme will feature multi-level referrals and a dedicated platform with advanced analytics for affiliates.

X10's hybrid architecture blends elements of CeFi and decentralised finance (DeFi), providing a user experience and execution speed similar to CeFi while ensuring transparency and security through self-custody and on-chain settlement. During its testnet phase, which began in early May, X10 managed over 290,000 trades and gathered user feedback for further improvements. This successful test phase paved the way for the transition to the mainnet.

Accessing the mainnet

Initially, access to the mainnet will be invite-only, targeting users who participated in the testnet phase. These users can share up to seven referral codes, with additional codes available through X10's project partners on X or its Discord server.

In the company press release, officials from X10 remarked that the mainnet launch is a crucial step in their mission to deliver an optimal on-chain trading experience. The company's next focus includes developing the Telegram trading app to cater to both experienced and novice traders.