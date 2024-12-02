X10 launches hybrid crypto exchange backed by USD 6.5 mln funding

According to the official announcement, the company’s investors include Tioga Capital, Semantic Ventures, Cherry Ventures, Starkware, and Cyber fund, together with angels such as executives from Revolut and the founder of Lido.





X10 provides users with the execution speed and features of a centralised exchange, but with full self-custody and settlement of trades on-chain. With its Optimized Hybrid Model and Enhanced Settlement Architecture, X10 will enable users to perform perpetuals trading in DeFi with superlative latency and throughput, which will improve liquidity and UX.





At the same time, X10 inherits ideas of on-chain trade settlement, validation, and self-custody from DeFi exchanges, which seek to guarantee both the safety of customer funds and transparency. Moreover, traders are invited to participate in the team's testnet product.











Performance and security

X10 operates as a hybrid Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) exchange. Order processing, matching, position risk assessment, and transaction sequencing are handled off-chain, aiming to ensure great performance. Stellar latency and throughput work to benefit market makers by allowing them to update the order book faster. This leads to up-to-date prices, narrower spreads, deeper liquidity, as well as significantly enhancing UX.







Trade settlement occurs on-chain through the StarkEx Layer 2 engine, guaranteeing self-custody and transparency, which are also ensured through On-Chain Settlement and Validations, as well as Independent Oracle Price Providers. The former safeguards against fraudulent or incorrect transactions that contradict the on-chain trading logic; this is because X10 settles each trade on the blockchain, utilising on-chain validations embedded in smart contracts. The latter, by sourcing market prices from independent oracle providers, protects against potential price manipulation, ensuring an equitable and accurate reflection of asset values within its ecosystem.





User experience