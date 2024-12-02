Wyoming Highway Patrol Union considers Bitcoin adoption

For this initiative, the WHPA has partnered with Proof of Workforce’s ‘Get Off Zero’ initiative, which is a programme designed to educate labour unions, pension funds, and similar groups about digital assets.

In a recent statement, Proof of Workforce’s founder noted that, if adopted, a portion of the Bitcoin holdings might be managed through self-custody. He also pointed out that Bitcoin could serve as a dependable long-term asset for workers, particularly given the uncertainties inherent in the traditional fiat currency system.

Exploring Bitcoin adoption

This move, if it proceeds, could mark the first instance of a law enforcement association in the United States integrating Bitcoin into its financial strategy. The proposal has drawn support from Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, who introduced a federal Bitcoin reserve bill last July. Lummis emphasised that the initiative aims to provide Americans with financial tools that help preserve the value of their labour, and she remarked that it is encouraging to see public safety personnel potentially benefiting from such measures.

WHPA officials added that the organisation is reviewing Bitcoin not only as a digital network but also as an asset that could enhance support for its members.

In other legislative efforts, Wyoming introduced a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill on 17 January 2025 that would allocate up to 3% of state funds to Bitcoin investments. Under this measure, should the market value of these investments exceed the 3% threshold, the state treasurer would be barred from reducing the allocation.

Several other states, including Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah, have proposed similar legislation. Utah has advanced further, having passed a Bitcoin reserve bill through its House. Officials from the Satoshi Action Fund suggested that Utah might become the first state to adopt such a reserve, citing the state's shorter legislative calendar and notable political momentum.