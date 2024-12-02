Garanti BBVA Kripto aims to include crypto trading in TRY and USD, as well as trading between cryptocurrencies, expanding local market access to digital assets and creating a better experience for Turkish investors.











Developments for Türkiye’s crypto community

Leveraging Wyden’s large network of international exchanges, brokers, and OTC desks, Garanti BBVA Kripto’s clients will be able to incorporate multiple liquidity sources. This will ensure optimal price discovery, better execution, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Acting as the central trading infrastructure platform, Wyden enables Garanti BBVA Kripto to optimise profitability, manage liquidity and hedge risk and exposure while catering to its clients' demands and needs. The platform also supports risk management operations by offering hedging mechanisms to manage limits and exposures.

Covering the entire trade lifecycle from pre- to post-trade in one platform ensures central orchestration and full automation of manual workflows regarding treasury, trade execution, settlement, and accounting. This also includes integration of core banking, portfolio management systems, custody, and liquidity. These features remain important as the TradFi and digital asset industry remain fragmented across systems.

Wyden’s platform powers the trade lifecycle multiple aspects, including trade, orchestration, centralisation, reconciliation, scaling, and deployment. Wyden’s platform streamlines the full trade lifecycle by enabling smart execution across agency, principal, and internal books. It automates workflows between trading, custody, and core banking to reduce risk, centralises treasury, liquidity, and settlement, and ensures accurate reconciliation across systems.

Built for scale, it supports high volumes with resilient infrastructure and offers flexible deployment as SaaS or on-premise without compromising security or performance. All of this is achieved while meeting complex regulatory, operational, and infrastructure requirements so that banks and brokers can integrate crypto and digital assets into their existing tech stack.