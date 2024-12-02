WunderTranding integrates with Coinbase Pro to enter the US market





The platform has been operating in Europe since 2019 and every month handles crypto trades worth more than USD 380 million, as per the official press release.

WunderTrading allows experienced traders to automate their advanced crypto strategies, manage multiple crypto exchange accounts at once, and benefit from the spread trading terminal. This makes crypto trading more efficient, transparent, and profitable.

The platform is the middleman between the experienced crypto traders and their ‘followers’ – users who copy the actions performed by traders. The platform earns a commission from the trader's turnover, whereas traders receive a commission from the money earned by their ‘followers’.

Besides Coinbase Pro, WunderTrading has already been integrated with Binance, FTX, Bybit, and 11 other crypto exchanges. More integrations will be added in the future.