By partnering with Solana, a blockchain network, Worldpay’s merchants can settle transactions in USDG, the US Global Dollar, on the network. This move offers cost-efficient, compliant, and fast transactions, expanding the use of stablecoins in global payments. With its expertise in the industry, Worldpay’s solutions are designed to increase the flow of funds while reducing fraud, costs, and friction.











Benefits from Worldpay’s stablecoin partners

The USDG is linked to the value of the USD, and it was created in November by Paxos Digital Singapore, issued through the Global Dollar Network. The network was also available on Solana starting February 2025, to offer convenient and safe USDG access to users, as blockchains create distributed ledgers that trace all covered transactions securely, which decreases fraud.

By supporting USDG, Worldpay continues to prioritise payment development, meeting the growing need and demand for stable, secure, and compliant programmable digital dollars. Worldpay merchants will have the option to settle transactions utilising USDG alongside traditional payment methods. This flexibility can reduce reliance on costly, outdated payment systems. Benefits of using the new stablecoin include fast, lower-cost cross-border transactions and financial inclusion, driving broader participation in the digital economy globally. Worldpay is committed to making modern financial tools more accessible for businesses and individuals across a wide range of markets.

By integrating USDG, the company is optimising settlement and payment efficiency, supporting businesses with fast, cost-effective transactions. The partnership with Solana and the Global Dollar Network offers merchants access to digital dollars and broadens how they do business, allowing them to grow and develop in a new network.

