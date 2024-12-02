



This partnership enables Worldpay’s clients to pay out to customers, contractors, creators, sellers, and other third-party beneficiaries in stablecoins across 180 markets nearly instantly, without having to hold or handle stablecoins themselves. Users can make payments across all Worldpay sectors, including marketplaces, travel, and gaming.











Worldpay clients will access this new stablecoin payout service through their existing integration with Worldpay’s payout platform. Stablecoins will be the first type of digital asset that can be used as a payout option on Worldpay's payout platform, complementing the existing 135 fiat currencies currently available.

The pilot is expected to launch in the second half of 2025.





Stablecoin payments in 2025

Officials from Worldpay said that clients are open to using stablecoins to optimise payouts, navigate currency fluctuations, and settle with third parties in regions where digital assets are preferred.

As stated by representatives from BVNK, stablecoins are setting a new trend for global cross-border payments, offering benefits in speed, transparency, and accessibility, compared to traditional financial infrastructure. According to a recent editorial piece from The Paypers, in 2024, approximately USD 17 trillion in stablecoin transactions were processed. In 2025, global payment volumes are expected to continue shifting on-chain, with stablecoin payments surpassing USD 8 trillion, solidifying their role as a core global payment infrastructure, as detailed by Chris Harmse, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at BVNK.





More updates from BVNK

In May 2025, BVNK announced that Visa invested in the company, supporting its acceleration in global stablecoin adoption. The capital from Visa Ventures enabled the company to further promote the adoption of stablecoin payments. Commenting on the news, representatives from Visa stated that, as stablecoins become part of global payment flows, their company planned to invest in new technologies and builders like BVNK to drive growth and better meet the needs, demands, and preferences of clients and partners.