Worldline signs blockchain project with the European Commission

The project is called “Blockchains in the new era of participatory media experience” and is designed for the media and value-added content industry. Bloomen project’s goal is to extend the use of the blockchain technology to several different kinds of online user transactions and to provide an innovative way for content creation, sharing, personalized consumption, monetization and copyrighting.

In particular, blockchains, within the Bloomen project, will be used as distributed databases for media copyright information, fast micropayments of media content, and transparency in copyright management and monetization.

The project’s results will be validated in three pilot use cases:

User generated content and news, sharing, copyrighting and monetizing through social media and Blockchains

Music industry digital content broadcasting in open, Blockchain enabled markets

Media content delivery through WebTV and cryptocurrency paywalls

The kick-off was rolled out successfully on September 20th and 21s with the participation of the European Commission and all partners: National Technical University of Athens (Greece), Deutsche Welle (Germany), BMAT (Spain), Kendra Foundation (UK), Athens Technology Center (Greece) and Antenna (Cyprus). A consortium of seven organisations coordinated and led by Worldline Iberia forms the Bloomen Project.

