Worldline launches the Metaverse Shopping Hub

This solution was designed for merchants seeking entry into the Metaverse, and the platform extension offers online businesses significant advancements in graphical quality and accessibility across desktop, mobile, and VR devices. According to the official press release citing McKinsey data, considering the projected growth of the Metaverse ecommerce marketplace to reach an estimated USD 2.6 trillion by 2030, this extension is addressed to merchants without a Metaverse presence, providing customers with an improve experience in the evolving commerce landscape.

Following the successful launch of the Worldline Metaverse Shopping Mall in Decentraland earlier in 2023, Worldline has decided to expand its reach by adding Spatial, creating a Metaverse Shopping Hub across various Metaverse platforms. Season two within Spatial introduces new customer engagement methods aligned with the pre-existing intuitive behaviours of the digital environment. For instance, merchants can now incentivise users to take part in virtual scavenger hunts, earning digital eggs in exchange for community card NFT rewards.

By diversifying engagement strategies, Worldline aims to help merchants to establish strong relationships with customers in the Metaverse environment. Additionally, merchants can build their initial Metaverse presence with the Worldline Metaverse Shopping Mall and access various add-on packages such as Metaverse Advertising, Phygital Experiences, Augmented Reality solutions, and Worldline's starter package.

According to the official press release, spatial focuses accessibility, allowing customers to enter the Metaverse via different means, including virtual reality headsets and smartphones. The solution also includes a up to 150 payment methods, ranging from standard credit and debit cards to E-wallets such as PayPal, mobile payments on Apple Pay, and Buy Now, Pay Later services such as Klarna.

Regarding these new developments, officials from Worldline expressed enthusiasm about presenting the second season of the Metaverse Shopping Mall in Spatial. They also emphasised the opportunity to create new shopping experiences while supporting commerce solutions in the Metaverse.

Expanding into Germany and Austria

The launch of Metaverse Shopping Hub Season Two also signifies a geographical expansion into Germany and Austria through PAYONE, a joint venture between Worldline and the German Savings Banks Association (DSV Group). Starting in the first quarter of 2024, PAYONE will distribute the Worldline Metaverse White Label solution in these regions.

Officials from PAYONE highlighted the company’s commitment to bringing innovations to the German and Austrian payment market, supporting merchants with Omnichannel commerce solutions.

