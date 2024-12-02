Worldline, Gold Global to launch DaVinci Gold token

This initiative further expands the capability of Worldline’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform. Developed by Worldline, the DAM Platform is an asset management solution of the stablecoins category to take advantage of a private blockchain with full control, guaranteeing security, scalability, and longevity of the solution. The Worldline DAM platform is designed to manage any type of an asset’s lifecycle within a given business process, amidst the various parties participating in this product or service.

As a result of the strategic partnership agreed with Gold Global, the Worldline DAM platform brings to life the DaVinci Gold purchasing solution. It allows consumers to buy, save, and sell genuine physical gold coins or 24-carat hallmarked bullion in a simple and secure way. Whether someone wants to trace metal-backed cryptocurrencies like DaVinci Coins, genuine certificates, loyalty schemes, fiat-based cryptocurrencies (like CBDCs), or local currencies, the Worldline DAM platform provides all the required services and features, ranging from high value/low volumes to low value/high volumes products, according to the official press release.