Worldline enters the Metaverse

The Worldline Metaverse showroom, which went live in March 2022, is a component in Worldline’s strategy to build its presence in the Metaverse, which is seen as a social and commerce channel.

The showroom is located in Decentraland in the Crypto Valley area. This very popular and central location will enable Worldline to involve and engage its network of merchants in Metaverse activities by providing a platform and creating customer exposure for them.

According to the press release, the success of building the Metaverse depends on a robust and flexible payment ecosystem that allows users to access payment means in the physical and virtual world. Following the launch of its showroom, Worldline will continue to invest and allocate resources to the development and distribution of additional Metaverse-related products specifically tailored to meet the needs of merchants wishing to enter 3D virtual worlds.

For example, Metaverse white label stores are being designed for merchants and will include direct payment connections to Worldline Acquiring and all payment options offered in Worldline’s payment means portfolio, allowing for the seamless blending of the real and virtual payment environment.

The Worldline Metaverse showroom currently includes a number of new features, such as a merchant of the month area, placed at the core of Worldline’s virtual land introducing a merchant with a new product, a coffee space supported by PAYONE to facilitate more social interaction and informal meetings between users, a virtual stage for events to host virtual product presentations and share knowledge, and finally, charity projects via charity organisations.

For more information about Worldline, please check out the company profile the The Paypers Company Database.