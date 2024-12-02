Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse launch omnichannel payments solution in Switzerland 

Retailers in Switzerland who use Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse’s payment service system WL Crypto Payments either at the POS or via ecommerce can enable customers to pay via Bitcoin and Ether. Users can either download the WL Crypto Payments app directly or install a Worldline Payment Plugin for their online shop.

For the Swiss franc prices given by the trader, real-time rates are displayed in Bitcoin or Ether at the customer's request. WL Crypto Payments enables merchants to accept and confirm payments in cryptocurrencies without being exposed to a greater risk of volatility, as the crypto transaction is converted into Swiss francs immediately after confirmation.