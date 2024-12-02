WISeKey's cybersecurity and identity management platform to secure NFTs

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and a `hands-free` secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using the WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.