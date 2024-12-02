WISeKey to secure TraNexus blockchain-based travel engine

TraNexus will streamline the travel process for business travellers and tourists alike by creating a blockchain travel platform for apps that manage documents, currencies, bookings and experiences. Through the partnership, the platform will be secured by the WISeKey RooT of Trust (RoT) technology for IoT.

In addition, the TraNexus Wallet will be deployed with the purpose to become a central storage location for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), WISeCoins and TraNexus Coin (TNX). The wallet will also be an assembly point for all electronic documentation for the trip as well as the digital identity of the traveller. Ultimately it will become the go to place for e-visas, tickets, hotel bookings etc. as well as the vehicle for payment.

WISeKey will secure the TraNexus Wallet providing users with contactless access to their private key and allowing them to make contactless transactions and payments.