WISeKey to launch its own cryptocurrency WISeCoin

WISeCoin will be funded by an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) with forthcoming private pre-sales starting in Q3 2018. WISeCoin ICO will be based on a strict due diligence and admissions process, as well as a digital asset exchange.

WISeCoin can also be used to identify and protect objects against counterfeiting and allows Connected Objects to complete transaction using a first-of-its-kind IoT Cryptocurrency Smart Payment solution. WISeKey has already tested this technology on luxury products by integrating its Secure Element at the chip level, thus analog watches can execute secure cryptocurrency transactions and connected cars secured by WISeKey can pay for electricity, gas and parking.

WISeKey has combined WISeCoin with its CertifyID integrating digital identity with blockchain technology. CertifyID acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication based technology that sits on top of a Blockchain. The CertifyID Blockchain is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings. Each CertifyID node gets a copy of the CertifyID Blockchain and gets downloaded automatically upon joining the CertifyID network. The system is completely decentralized and can be operated on a national or local level by using a distributed identity ledger run by trusted parties and spread across the blockchain.