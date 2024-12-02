WISeKey to enable countries launch their own cryptocurrencies

The platform aims to provide interoperability in a similar fashion as current analogue currencies. WISeCoin is based on blockchain technology and works as part of a payment system using WISeKey Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) technology offerings. The platform is supplemented with solutions such as biometrics-driven hardware wallets, integrated exchange platforms, MicroChips Blockchain enabled semiconductors, and NFC-based contactless payment solutions.

Furthermore, it is combined with WISeKey’s CertifyID, integrating digital identity with blockchain technology. CertifyID acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication based technology that sits on top of a blockchain. The solution is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings. Each CertifyID node gets a copy of the CertifyID Blockchain and gets downloaded automatically upon joining the CertifyID network. The system is completely decentralized and can be operated at national or local level using a distributed identity ledger run by trusted parties spread across the blockchain.

Currently, WISeKey is working with several governments to enhance their existing cooperation on identity management, vehicle and land registration, lifecycle management, and to develop their own cryptocurrencies using blockchain technology.