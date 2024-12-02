WISeKey secures citizen data for Indian state using blockchain

The state said it plans to protect government-recorded data using WISeKeys blockchain technology, following the wave of recent cybercrime attacks and citing the huge volumes of individuals data being held on databases. Several pilot projects will be deployed for the various initiatives of the government, but will also focus on the concept of smart cities, and their security. Furthermore, transport commissioner for Andhra Pradesh, also revealed a plan to implement blockchain into transportation.

Andhra Pradesh has been pursuing blockchain for some time and previously explored the use of the tech for land registries, as reported by CoinDesk.