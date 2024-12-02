WISeKey launches contactless hardware cryptocurrency wallet

The wallet has been designed to provide users with contactless access to their private key and allows them to make contactless transactions and payments. WISeCoin is available through the WISeWallet App, compatible with most of the existing blockchain technologies and works as part of payment system using WISeKey Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) technology offerings. It is also supplemented with the wallets additional solutions (biometrics enabled variants also available), integrated exchange platforms, NFC-based contactless payment solutions, etc.

The company said that it will release an embedded WISeWallet in the second phase. It will be an advanced hardware wallet equipped with its own security hardened operating system and with wireless functionality, able to connect with smartphones of any type, as well as desktops/laptops/iPads through Bluetooth and Wifi.

In order to ensure proper recovery in case the hardware storage is lost, broken or stolen, WISeKey said that a backup copy of all private keys is stored in the military grade bunkers in the Swiss Alps with proper Hardware Security Module (HSM) and recovery mechanisms are in place for a reliable and consistent Wallet solution.