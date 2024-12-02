WISeKey, CasperLabs to launch a secure NFT marketplace

This strategic partnership will provide a dedicated, secure marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling NFTs, including artwork and luxury goods. The first major auction will occur in summer 2021, with more information to come soon.

Casper blockchain is a fully decentralised, scalable blockchain designed for real-world speed and security. Casper’s familiar tools, open architectures, and expert support make it readily accessible for developers, and its public software platform makes pricing predictable and transparent for businesses. Casper provides an upgradable infrastructure that powers innovation and facilitates deployments across public, private, and hybrid environments.

With the support of CasperLabs, WISeKey’s Digital Identification NFT platform technology will run on the Casper Network to deliver a secure and scalable blockchain backend for creating real digital twins for valuable objects.

This approach will make it possible to mint provenance and a digital version into an NFT that contains smart contracts on how the digital twin may be used, removing any uncertainty of what an NFT means to a collector by delivering authenticated digital twins to the art and luxury market.