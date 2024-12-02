Wirex white labels its crypto, fiat, and DeFi solution

The white label solution helps businesses across the fintech, DeFi, banking and crypto industries to use the company's products and features.

The company has developed a product that allows users to buy, hold, exchange, and spend multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies using a single platform and debit card. The Wirex platform also offers access to DeFi-powered savings features.

The crypto-enabled Visa/Mastercard card product offers instant crypto-to-fiat conversion, providing a real-time rat, as the press release says. Similarly, Wirex's native WXT token is integrated into the platform, acting as a universal loyalty scheme for customers with up to 2% Cryptoback rewards on any purchases made.