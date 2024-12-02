Wirex updates its X-tras rewards programme





X-tras will bring Savings Bonuses, Cryptoback Rewards, and X-Accounts under one umbrella that allows users to customise their own reward levels. Wirex’s native token, WXT, sits at the centre of this ecosystem where users will be rewarded for owning and staking WXT holdings within the Wirex app.

Offering three different reward tiers, X-tras will see an upgraded subscription model. Depending on the level of WXT staked, users will be able to earn up to 16% in Savings Bonuses and up to 8% in Cryptoback rewards on all purchases made with a Wirex card, in-store and online.

Additionally, they can receive up to 20% AER on selected X-Accounts, earning interest back on crypto and fiat funds. With over USD 80 million having already been deposited by users into X-Accounts, the company expanded the accounts offered to include currencies such as AVAX, SHIB, and USD, on top of existing X-Accounts in EUR, BTC, and ETH.